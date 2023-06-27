type here...
Driver 'curses' lady who chopped his Ghc 20,000 and said he's no longer her class to death
Lifestyle

Driver ‘curses’ lady who chopped his Ghc 20,000 and said he’s no longer her class to death

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
You're not my class - Lady tells trotro driver after chopping his Ghc 20,000
A few days ago, a middle-aged Ghanaian man dragged his girlfriend to Oyerepa FM’s, Oyerepa Afutuo show for making a fool out of him despite spending his entire savings on her.

According to the guy who is an ambulance driver, he dated the lady for 6 months and during that period, he bought her foodstuffs, bushmeat and also tiled her meanwhile he lives in an uncompleted house.

Despite spending lavishly on her, the lady never allowed him to sleep with her because she claimed she was a prophetess – Hence the only condition that will make her sleep with him is marriage.

Meanwhile, he was giving her his car owner’s money because she had assured him that she’ll marry him.

Now, the lady has ended their relationship on the basis that the trotro driver isn’t her class therefore she can’t be in a love affair with him.

Watch the video below to know more…

Apparently, the lady was invited by Aunty Naa to tell her side of the story and according to her, she never dated the guy nor spent his Ghc 20,000.

She explained that the only gift she received from him was a second TV set.

During the heated argument, the infuriated guy angrily cursed her to death for trying to outsmart him.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

