A middle-aged Ghanaian man has dragged his girlfriend to Oyerepa FM’s, Oyerepa Afutuo show for making a fool out of him despite spending his entire savings on her.

According to the guy who is a trotro driver, he dated the lady for 6 months and during that period, he bought her foodstuffs, bushmeat and also tiled her meanwhile he lives in an uncompleted house.

Despite spending lavishly on her, the lady never allowed him to sleep with her because she claimed she was a prophetess – Hence the only condition that will make her sleep with him is marriage.

Meanwhile, he was giving her his car owner’s money because she had assured him that she’ll marry him.

Now, the lady has ended their relationship on the basis that the trotro driver isn’t her class therefore she can’t be in a love affair with him.

