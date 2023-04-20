type here...
Drone view of Asamoah Gyan’s $3 million mansion trends

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian soccer legend, Asamoah Gyan nicknamed Baby Jet has put a drone view of his mega-mansion on full display.

The former Black Stars skipper has a lot of houses scattered around the country but the most popular and expensive one among them is his 3 million USD mansion located at McCarthy Hills in Accra.

Baby Jet unveiled his mega-mansion in 2017 and the public got to learn about the acquisition after he shared pictures of his property on the internet.

A new drone video capturing the expensive house has surfaced online and impressed many.
The short video captures the sheer size and grandeur of the mansion.

While some fans are applauding the soccer star for spending his money wisely, others could not help but notice the poor condition of the roads leading up to the property.


The dusty, unpaved roads seemed out of place in such an expensive neighbourhood like McCarthy Hills, prompting many to question why the roads had not been upgraded to match the luxury of the mansion.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

