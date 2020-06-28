- Advertisement -

The last son of World-renowned preacher Archbishop Duncan Williams known as Daniel Duncan Williams has taken to social media to announce that his father has now agreed to pump money into his musical career.

Daniel earlier went berserk on social media releasing bad videos of himself and ladies on the internet just to get attention but a communique from his father revealed that he had Bipolar disorder hence his actions.

Daniel who hangs around musician Ova Wise is known to make secular songs though none of his songs has gained attention or radio airplay yet.

In his new tweet, he revealed that not only is his dad going to invest in his career but he is as well making plans for him to return to Ghana.

He tweeted: “Archbishop said he’s gonna invest in my music and wants me back home.. CAN I SEE UR CLAPPING”

Read some reactions from his followers below:

@UnrulyWyclef: “Akwaa Wei paa???. Agor) w) weni so paa.”

@LegacySelorm: “sika fuo) mma de3 )mu tri mu y3 )mu d3 too much”

@cobbymel: “Masa do more sex tape it will trend than wateva music u tinkn of doing”

@kofibabonee: “You come back gh you go regret roff, lagatin like 500mg/day, you neck all go lock!”

@brajaytee: “Thank God you have a loving and forgiving father…cos like honestly you no dey deserve his goodness after dragging his name through Twitter streets”