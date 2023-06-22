Duncan Williams’ son hot as Abena Korkor adds him to her choppers list – Drops deeps revelations

- Advertisement -

The leaders of the ‘bad girls’ Association of Ghana has named Duncan Williams’ son, Joel Williams as part of the numerous men who have seen in between her thighs before.

Abena Korkor

Abena Korkor dropped this shocking revelation while replying to a tweet on the microblogging platform about how Joel wanted his father to cast out demons from Yvonne Nelson before marrying her.

According to Abena, she dated Joel during her Uni. days at Legon and their affair was a godly and respectful one.

She recounted how they spent most of their evening either playing board games or speaking to her elder sister Anna.

