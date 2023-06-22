type here...
Duncan Williams’ son hot as Abena Korkor adds him to her choppers list – Drops deeps revelations

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Socialite, TV show host and nudist, Abena Korkor has shaken the internet once again with the updated version of her chopping list.

The leaders of the ‘bad girls’ Association of Ghana has named Duncan Williams’ son, Joel Williams as part of the numerous men who have seen in between her thighs before.

Abena Korkor

Abena Korkor dropped this shocking revelation while replying to a tweet on the microblogging platform about how Joel wanted his father to cast out demons from Yvonne Nelson before marrying her.

According to Abena, she dated Joel during her Uni. days at Legon and their affair was a godly and respectful one.

She recounted how they spent most of their evening either playing board games or speaking to her elder sister Anna.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

