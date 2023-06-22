Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Sarkodie who has been quiet ever since Yvonne Nelson revealed in her explosive memoir titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON” that he forced her to abort a pregnancy she shared with him has thrown an indirect jab at the actress.

In a new Insta-story, Sarkodie who was dripping in expensive clothes and jewellery as usual shared J Cole’s ‘No Role Modelz’ song.

Now, the lyrics of the song actually talks about promiscuous ladies who can’t be saved no matter how a man tries to make them ‘wife materials’.

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson accused of allegedly sleeping with movie producers to become a star

For example, the chorus of the song is about a woman who ‘doesn’t want to be saved’.

This is pertaining to the type of ladies who are caught up in a questionable lifestyle that may be espoused by reality TV shows, with Cole directly attacking the female participants of these programs.

Yvonne-Nelson-and-Sarkodie

This is somewhat ironic considering that most of J’s lyrics are based on his sensual exploitation of these selfsame women.

However, his ultimate disposition seems to be something to the effect of it is only these types of shorties he has to choose from since ladies are now being socialized to be shallow and promiscuous.

And for the most part, his criticisms seem to be aimed at the type of women he interacts with in Los Angeles as a direct result of his “B-list celebrity” status.

This is just similar to Sarkodie’s case with Yvonne Nelson because as of the time he impregnated the actress, he wasn’t an A list yet.

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson exposed for allegedly committing numerous abortions for several male stars

Check out the lyrics of the song below to know more…

First things first rest in peace Uncle Phil

For real, you the only father that I ever knew

I get my bitch pregnant I’ma be a better you

Prophecies that I made way back in the Ville

Fulfilled, listen even back when we was broke my team ill

Martin Luther King would have been on Dreamville

Talk to a nigga

One time for my LA sisters

One time for my LA hoes

Lame niggas can’t tell the difference

One time for a nigga who knows

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

No role models and I’m here right now

No role models to speak of

Searchin’ through my memory, my memory

I couldn’t find one

Last night I was gettin’ my feet rubbed

By the baddest bitch, not Trina, but I swear to God

This bitch will make you call your girl up and tell her, “Hey, what’s good?

“Sorry I’m never comin’ home I’ma stay for good”

Then hang the phone up, and proceed to lay the wood

I came fast like 9-1-1 in white neighborhoods

Ain’t got no shame ’bout it

She think I’m spoiled and I’m rich ’cause I can have any bitch

I got defensive and said “Nah, I was the same without it”

But then I thought back, back to a better me

Before I was a B-list celebrity

Before I started callin’ bitches, “bitches” so heavily

Back when you could get a platinum plaque without no melody

You wasn’t sweatin’ me

One time for my LA sisters

One time for my LA hoes

Lame niggas can’t tell the difference

One time for a nigga who knows

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

I want a real love, dark skinned and Aunt Viv love

That Jada and that Will love

That leave a toothbrush at your crib love

And you ain’t gotta wonder whether that’s your kid love

Nigga I don’t want no bitch from reality shows

Out of touch with reality hoes

Out in Hollywood bringin’ back 5 or 6 hoes

Fuck ’em then we kick em’ to the door

Nigga you know how it go

She deserved that, she a bird, it’s a bird trap

You think if I didn’t rap she would flirt back?

Takin’ off her skirt, let her wear my shirt before she leave

I’ma need my shirt back

Nigga you know how it go

One time for my LA sisters

One time for my LA hoes

Lame niggas can’t tell the difference

One time for a nigga who knows

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

There’s an old saying in Tennessee, I know it’s in Texas

Probably in Tennessee, that says

“Fool me once, shame on

Shame on you”

Fool me, we can’t get fooled again

Fool me one time shame on you

Fool me twice, can’t put the blame on you

Fool me three times, fuck the peace signs

Load the chopper, let it rain on you

Fool me one time shame on you

Fool me twice, can’t put the blame on you

Fool me three times, fuck the peace signs

Load the chopper, let it rain on you

My only regret was too young for Lisa Bonet

My only regret was too young for Nia Long

Now all I’m left with is hoes from reality shows

Hand her a script the bitch probably couldn’t read along

My only regret was too young for Sade Adu

My only regret could never take Aaliyah home

Now all I’m left with is hoes up in Greystone

With the stale face cause they know it’s they song

She shallow but the pussy deep (she shallow, she shallow)

She shallow but the pussy deep (she shallow, she shallow)

She shallow but the pussy deep (she shallow, she shallow)

She shallow but the pussy deep (she shallow, she shallow)

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson ‘exposed’ for allegedly fighting Jackie Appiah over George Weah