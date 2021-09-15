type here...
GhPageNewsEastern Region: Carpenter jailed 7 years for abducting and defiling 14-yr-old girl
News

Eastern Region: Carpenter jailed 7 years for abducting and defiling 14-yr-old girl

By Kweku Derrick
arrest jail prison
- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old carpenter who abducted and defiled a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to seven (7) years in prison with hard labour.

Keteku Enock Yaw was convicted on his own plea of guilty on the first count of defilement by the Koforidua Circuit Court “B” presided by Her Honour Mercy Adei -Kotei.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the second count of abduction hence expected to reappear before the court for trial to continue.

The Prosecuting Officer Chief Inspector Richmond Keelson told the Court on September 7, 2021, when the case was first heard that, the complainant in the case who stays with the victim travelled to Nkawkaw to attend a funeral on August 27, 2021, and left the victim in the care of her sister.

She was informed upon arrival on August 30, 2021, that the victim had gone missing since August 28, 2021.

During the search of the whereabouts of the victim, her dress was found hanging on a dry line on the corridor of the convict’s room in the same vicinity.

The convict came out of the room when the door was knocked. The complainant and a witness in the case forcibly entered the room only to see the victim lying on the bed of the accused person.

He was arrested and handed over to DOVVSU. The victim said the accused had sexual intercourse with her and locked her in the room whenever he went out.

The convict admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim only twice.

A police medical report was issued to the victim which a medical doctor confirmed that the victim had been defiled.

He was charged with abduction and defilement.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
1.9mph
20 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News