A 30-year-old carpenter who abducted and defiled a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to seven (7) years in prison with hard labour.

Keteku Enock Yaw was convicted on his own plea of guilty on the first count of defilement by the Koforidua Circuit Court “B” presided by Her Honour Mercy Adei -Kotei.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the second count of abduction hence expected to reappear before the court for trial to continue.

The Prosecuting Officer Chief Inspector Richmond Keelson told the Court on September 7, 2021, when the case was first heard that, the complainant in the case who stays with the victim travelled to Nkawkaw to attend a funeral on August 27, 2021, and left the victim in the care of her sister.

She was informed upon arrival on August 30, 2021, that the victim had gone missing since August 28, 2021.

During the search of the whereabouts of the victim, her dress was found hanging on a dry line on the corridor of the convict’s room in the same vicinity.

The convict came out of the room when the door was knocked. The complainant and a witness in the case forcibly entered the room only to see the victim lying on the bed of the accused person.

He was arrested and handed over to DOVVSU. The victim said the accused had sexual intercourse with her and locked her in the room whenever he went out.

The convict admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim only twice.

A police medical report was issued to the victim which a medical doctor confirmed that the victim had been defiled.

He was charged with abduction and defilement.