EC announces they would declare the winner of the elections after 24 hours

By Qwame Benedict
Jean Mensah
The Electoral Commission(EC), led by its chairperson Mrs. Jean Mensah, announced that they would be announcing the winner 24 hours after the election comes to an end.

Mrs. Jean Mensah made this statement while interacting with some members of the Council of State on the commission’s steps in the build-up towards the elections, which is just a few weeks away.

According to her, the commission has put in place things that would help them declare the winner of the elections 24 hours later after voting comes to an end on December 7.

“We are promoting some efficiency into the system. We have worked with our numbers and we have a duration within which the results should be transmitted.

“We are expecting that by the next day, we should be able to declare the results. We do not intend to go beyond 24 hours. And we are confident that God being our helper, because of the efficiency we have introduced into the processes, we should be able to declare results within 24 hours.”

Giving details on the EC measures to ensure that results are collated on time, Ms. Mensa said her outfit had allotted specific time frames for both polling stations and collation centers to sort the results.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

“At the polling station level, we have given the polling centres an hour and a half to be able to send the results to the collation centre.

“At the constituency collation centres as well, we have provided them with three hours within which they will collate the results accurately and send the results to the regions. We are confident that we should have all the results before midnight and we are confident that come December 8 we should be able to declare the results.”

The EC has approved 12 presidential candidates to contest in the upcoming election.

Source:Ghpage

