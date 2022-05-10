ECG to increase electricity tariff by 148%

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Electricity Company (ECG) has proposed to the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) that electricity tariffs be increased by up to 148% from 2019 to 2022.

In addition, the state electricity distributor recommended a 7.6% tariff rise over the following four years to meet Distribution Service Charges (DSC).

The substantial increase in Distribution Service Charges was ascribed to

“The result of ECG’s tariff plan for the next five years is a roughly 148 per cent rise over the existing DSC1 in 2022, with an average annual increase of 7.6% from 2023 to 2026.”

“The large increase in the DSC1 for 2022 could be ascribed to the growing gap between actual cost recovery tariffs and PURC approved prices, as well as the cost of completed projects.”

“Similarly, ECG’s planned DSC2 shows a bigger increase of 28.4 per cent in the first year (2022), with successive years’ increases averaging 2% from 2022 to 2026,” it continued.

ECG’s management also stated that its financial stability is critical because it has an impact on the entire energy sector.