type here...
GhPage Entertainment Edem exposes a popular politician who owes him for the past four...
Entertainment

Edem exposes a popular politician who owes him for the past four years

By Qwame Benedict
Edem exposes a popular politician who owes him for the past four years
Edem and Politicians
- Advertisement -

Award winning rapper Edem has revealed that a popular presidential candidate has refused to answer his calls for the past four years now.

According to the VRMG boss, all calls he has placed to all his policitians are all not been answered because the elections are over and they no more require his services.

Sharing a photo on his social media handle, he captioned it: “Election is over..My Politician friends no Dey pick my call ..Hmmm”

See screenshot below:

Edem screenshot

The rapper came back some few minutes later and informed his fans that he would one day come out and tell them a short story on how this politician he is referring sort for his services four years ago.

He went on to disclose that after fulfiling his part of the deal which was to perform at his campaign, the politician has failed to pay the rest of the money he owes him because he lost the elections.

He posted: “I would tell you guys a story about :How four years ago I played a show for an independent and after he loss e no want pay the rest..E go hide for Spintex some place but his girl be was my friend and she showed me the house..Total comedy plus action when I got there ????”

See screenshot below:

Edem Screenshot
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, January 18, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News