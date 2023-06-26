Efia Odo finally breaks silence on reports of aborting a pregnancy for Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and singer, Efia Odo, has finally reacted to the trending reports on social media that suggest that she once aborted a pregnancy for Shatta Wale.

The purported story that Efia Odo terminated a pregnancy for the self-styled African Dancehall King a few years ago followed after Yvonne Nelson exposed Sarkodie for refusing to take responsibility after impregnating her in 2010.

Replying to a tweep who alleged on Twitter that Efia Odo committed abortion for Shatta when they were allegedly dating, the brand influencer and nudist threatened to drag the Twitter user to court for defaming her.

Meanwhile, about two months ago, Efia Odo disclosed in an interview that she will never go out with Shatta Wale, and post it online like she used to do some years ago before their fallout.



Efia Odo said she had learnt from past experiences when sharing such videos and pictures online caused social media users to mock and troll her.



She added that she would not be going out with any of her friends and posting them on social media because a similar situation might happen.

She referenced social media posts about an alleged affair with Shatta Wale, which she said was false.

“I will never hang out with Shatta Wale and post it. Just look at the embarrassment. All the things that I’ve done with Shatta Wale publicly have come back to hunt me. I will be more careful I hang out with and the people I post because it will come back and bite me in the butt.”

