type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsEii maame sofo paa - Ghanaians react to the trending Easter twerking...
News

Eii maame sofo paa – Ghanaians react to the trending Easter twerking video of Nana Agradaa (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial Nana Agradaa has made it into the headlines again following a twerking video from her camp.

The highly opinionated former fetish priestess whose conversion to Christianity raised eyebrows was filmed moving her waist up and down like a pro-pool dancer.

READ ALSO: Here’s the trending video of UCC students mocking the death of Jesus; Christians curse (Video)

Nana Agradaa flaunts her plush mansion and super-expensive cars

Apparently, the video was recorded inside the club where Nana Agradaa was chilling with her husband.

Felling gaga, Nana Agradaa decided to show off her dance and twerking skills.

As suggested by social media users who have across the video – It’s inappropriate for a woman of God to mingle with unbelievers and worst of all twerk like a harlot.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video more…

READ ALSO: Captain Smart and Bongo Ideas’ beef: Presenter gives it ‘hot hot’ to blogger as they prepare to face off

Netizens Reactions…

Deguy5537 – azaa pastor


Liz summer – Robbing Peter to pay Paul,everybody knows you robbed killed and stolen to be where you are today .dont think God is sleeping he’s wide awake your puni


Ýä?w Bronz – Asiamah want to say something but OHIA Y3 FORKIN

READ ALSO: 63-year-old Ga chief marries a 12-year-old girl; Nungua elders fire Christians and Ghanaians (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, April 1, 2024
Accra
few clouds
91.8 ° F
91.8 °
91.8 °
62 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more