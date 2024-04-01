Eii maame sofo paa – Ghanaians react to the trending Easter twerking video of Nana Agradaa (Video)

- Advertisement -

Controversial Nana Agradaa has made it into the headlines again following a twerking video from her camp.

The highly opinionated former fetish priestess whose conversion to Christianity raised eyebrows was filmed moving her waist up and down like a pro-pool dancer.

READ ALSO: Here’s the trending video of UCC students mocking the death of Jesus; Christians curse (Video)

Apparently, the video was recorded inside the club where Nana Agradaa was chilling with her husband.

Felling gaga, Nana Agradaa decided to show off her dance and twerking skills.

As suggested by social media users who have across the video – It’s inappropriate for a woman of God to mingle with unbelievers and worst of all twerk like a harlot.

Watch the video more…

READ ALSO: Captain Smart and Bongo Ideas’ beef: Presenter gives it ‘hot hot’ to blogger as they prepare to face off

Netizens Reactions…

Deguy5537 – azaa pastor



Liz summer – Robbing Peter to pay Paul,everybody knows you robbed killed and stolen to be where you are today .dont think God is sleeping he’s wide awake your puni



Ýä?w Bronz – Asiamah want to say something but OHIA Y3 FORKIN

READ ALSO: 63-year-old Ga chief marries a 12-year-old girl; Nungua elders fire Christians and Ghanaians (Video)