Here’s the trending video of UCC students mocking the death of Jesus; Christians curse (Video)

A video that has surfaced on social media captures the bizarre Easter celebrations of a set of UCC students.

In a short video that has raised eyebrows, the students can be seen crucifying one of their colleagues as Jesus.

Shockingly, the students decided to disregard the sacredness of the essence of Easter celebrations and made their colleague who played the rule of Jesus twerk on the cross.

Amidst all these, a hot soloku jam was being played for the students to dance and make a mockery of the whole Easter celebrations.

Netizens Reactions….

Kofi Boampong ? – Oh so JESUS loves JAMA..I see ?He has risen indeed

GHANA.LEE – GHANA BE CAREFUL OOO REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENED TO BRAZIL

armstrongboamah3 – these foolish generation is the reason God will destroy the world

gaza man – Father please forgive them they don’t know what they are doing

paa Solo – Lack of knowledge, the people perish. God please skip this video

Reina_gold_thrift_shop – God we beg don’t take us serious

Owusu Agabus – God for give them

