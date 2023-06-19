type here...
Elderly man sells his family land to send his side-chick on a vacation only for her to steal the money and vanish

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
An elderly man is currently in a state of distress as tears well up in his eyes after allegedly selling his family’s land to take a lady on vacation.

It is reported that the man in his early 70s sold his family’s land with the intention of using the proceeds to take send his sidechick on a vacation.


However, to his dismay, the lady disappeared without a trace, taking all the money with her.


This unfortunate incident has left the elderly man heartbroken and facing a difficult situation.

The loss of his family’s land and the betrayal he has experienced have undoubtedly caused him great pain and anguish.

Reacting to this, lindaapps52 commented: “If you took your wife the money will still be there.”

yemmyjos stated: “If u are the lady pls report under this comment let’s talk”

richlovebeadscreations wrote: “????u men refused to learn from this things”

darlingtoncouture commented: “This reaction is just so hilarious ? whom do you want to transfer the aggression to ?”

adedoyinolugbemi reacted: “Happy father’s day baba, you truly deserve an award as the best father of the year sir because we can see d way you take care of outsiders, eku ise sir o,pls feel free to approach lapo for the lawyer’s fee by the time they drag u to court o. Ire o”

loveyourselfalilmore stated: “??????when you’re late great grand ancestors belonged to the #stingymenassociation?”

kennyblack1355 said: “If you no dear woman at your own risk ?? ??”

_fiifimadeit said: “You never see anything yet.. ??”

official_perrysavage said: “??mission failed”

marypeacevatekeh reacted: “Oh ok let’s congratulate him for job well done ??? ?????”

blue_birdie_san stated: “Miracle no dey tire jesus. You go learn like Job today”

cholo_thebadguy reacted: “Dey Play ?”

skeelodon said: “??who’s uncle is this…smh”

