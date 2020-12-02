type here...
Election 2020: Akufo-Addo declares December 7 as a public holiday

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo
The President of the Republic, H.E Akufo-Addo by the executive instrument, declared Monday, 7th December 2020 as a public holiday.

In a press statement issued to this effect, the holiday is in line to help the facilitation of the conduct of the general elections in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

The release adds, on the election day, all the COVID-19 safety protocols will be duly observed to enable registered voters to exercise their franchise in safety and with minimal inconveniences.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, this decision was taken following the submission of a proposal to the President by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa.

However, in the press release, Friday 4th December 2020 which is to be observed as a public holiday in commemoration of National Farmers Day will not be observed as a holiday.

READ THE PRESS STATEMENT BELOW;

Press Release from the Presidency
Press Release from the Presidency
Source:GHPAGE

