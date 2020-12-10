type here...
GhPage Politics Election 2020: NDC rejects Presidential results from the EC
Politics

Election 2020: NDC rejects Presidential results from the EC

By Qwame Benedict
Election 2020: NDC rejects Presidential results from the EC
Haruna Iddrisu
- Advertisement -

The minority leader of Parliament Hon Haruna Iddrisu has announced that his party the NDC has rejected the results for the 2020 Presidential polls declared by the EC Chairperson yesterday.

According to him, the party after everything has come into a conclusion that the election was flawed and as such they don’t recognize the Nana Akufo Addo as the president-elect.

Addressing a section of the media shortly after the declaration, Haruna Iddrisu said: “We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting president as the winner of the 2020 elections. In due course, our flagbearer will brief the nation and the international community”.

“We want to say that it’s a flawed election and therefore we reject it without any reservation, we reject the presidential elections as announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission [Jean Mensa]. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort to deny us a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted. We know that the good people of Ghana gave us a mandate and that mandate includes a parliamentary majority,” he insisted.

Prior to the declaration of the results, the NDC started crying foul stating that the NPP was in bed with the EC to make sure that they retain Nana Addo as president in power.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

The party called on their supporters to safeguard all ballot boxes because there were plans to change the results. This led to many supporters coming together to walk to the EC headoffice in Accra.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, December 10, 2020
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
2.5mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Shatta Wale sent a photo of his manhood to Serwaa Amihere and she’s upset

Entertainment RASHAD -
Shatta Wale has infuriated Serwaa Amihere after he sent a photo of his manhood to the popular GhOne News Anchor through iMessage. Apparently, whiles Ghanaians...
Read more

I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
A lady on social media identified as Sandra Mensah raised the libido of guys on social media after she announced that she was going...
Read more

Election 2020: How Celebrities reacted after Nana Addo was declared the President-elect

News Qwame Benedict -
The Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensah, after the long wait finally declared President Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 election. According...
Read more

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency. The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has...
Read more

I’ll kill myself if Akufo-Addo is sworn in as president- Ibrah One

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Ibrah One unconcerned about the political tension in Ghana currently has taken to social media to state that he'll take his life the day...
Read more

#Election 2020: Mahama should try anything funny and see what will happen – Kennedy Agyapong warns(VIDEO)

News Qwame Benedict -
The MP for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has dared former President John Dramani Mahama to try anything funny in the country now...
Read more

Mahama refuses to meet the Peace Council ahead of Election 2020 results declaration

Politics Gideon Osei-Agyare -
John Dramani Mahama has turned down a meeting with the National Peace Council after the body called for a meeting with the NDC ahead...
Read more

Mr. Hopeson Yaovi lost in election because of his wife Gifty Osei- Joyce Mensah Dzidzor

Politics Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Joyce Mensah Dzidzor has blamed the loss of Parliamentary hopeful, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye in the Kpone Katamanso constituency on his wife Gifty Osei. The former...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News