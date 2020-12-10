Election 2020: NDC rejects Presidential results from the EC

- Advertisement -

The minority leader of Parliament Hon Haruna Iddrisu has announced that his party the NDC has rejected the results for the 2020 Presidential polls declared by the EC Chairperson yesterday.

According to him, the party after everything has come into a conclusion that the election was flawed and as such they don’t recognize the Nana Akufo Addo as the president-elect.

Addressing a section of the media shortly after the declaration, Haruna Iddrisu said: “We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting president as the winner of the 2020 elections. In due course, our flagbearer will brief the nation and the international community”.

“We want to say that it’s a flawed election and therefore we reject it without any reservation, we reject the presidential elections as announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission [Jean Mensa]. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort to deny us a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted. We know that the good people of Ghana gave us a mandate and that mandate includes a parliamentary majority,” he insisted.

Prior to the declaration of the results, the NDC started crying foul stating that the NPP was in bed with the EC to make sure that they retain Nana Addo as president in power.

The party called on their supporters to safeguard all ballot boxes because there were plans to change the results. This led to many supporters coming together to walk to the EC headoffice in Accra.