Elladeevah was my girlfriend – Boy accused of raping her

The young man who has been accused by lesbian Elladeevah has broken his silence and told his side of the story.

According to the young man identified as Stephen Evans Essel Mensah, he is the boyfriend of Ella and has been in a relationship with her for the past three(3) years.

He explained that he met Elladeevah on hook-up site Tinder but after meeting her, he realized she was too young to be doing that.

Stephen in a conversation with some friends of Elladeevah disclosed that during the early stages of their relationship she told him she was a Ghanaian and hails from the Volta Region.

Along the line, Ella opened up saying she wanted to start a business and needed to go to Nigeria to buy some wigs to be sold and it was at that point he got to know she was a Nigerian.

On the matter of rape, he stated clearly that he is innocent of those allegations adding that he doesn’t know why Ella would choose to pay him back like this upon everything he has done for her.

Still, on the matter of rape, Stephen revealed that the other two people Elladeevah was referring to in her video were the children of her landlady who are mentally unstable.

In the phone conversation he stated that even with those two guys, it’s only one that stays in the house with them with the other one staying in Dansoman.

Stephen disclosed that prior to Elladeevah coming out to talk about her alleged rape, she has been staying in his house for the past two weeks and even people around know the type of person she is.

Watch the video below:

Stephen confirmed in the telephone conversation that he had to run to Koforidua just to prevent the police for arresting him over the allegations.

He also said in the audio that he has a lot of people who can testify against what Elladeevah said on social media because they were all witnesses to her attitude when she started acting weird.