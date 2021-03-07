- Advertisement -

Ghanaians actress, Emelia Brobbey has paid a surprised visit to the maternity ward of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The visit is part of the celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day.

Emelia Brobbey donated various items worth thousands of Cedis to the pregnant women, nurses, women in labor, and women who had just delivered.

Emelia Brobbey

The items presented include Dear Cupid baby diapers, Flora tissue papers, Queen khadi baby soap, baby oil, and baby body lotion from Pinamang cosmetics.

Oral brush up for newly born babies and top choco spread and special ice natural mineral water was also presented.

Watch the video of the presentation below

Emelia Brobbey was well received by the doctors and authorities at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital maternity ward.