Christian Atsu just like most of the successful people we know had a very difficult-rough childhood full of trauma and anguish

As we are all still in the period of mourning the late soccer star, an old interview he had with Crime Check TV in which he recounted his grass-to-grace story has resurfaced online.

In the emotional video, the man who had the biggest heart in the world revealed how he did menial jobs even as a child just to survive.

Christian Atsu described his childhood as a very memorable yet painful one because he never enjoyed any all-loved-up family moment.

As narrated by Atsu, he was always sent home from school because he owed fees all the time.

His late mother was a petty trader who sold ‘rotten fish’ locally known as momone and banku to take care of him and his siblings.

He also sold scrap metals, firewood and bushmeat to support the family.

The money he made from selling the aforementioned items wasn’t enough hence he had to walk from Madina to Achimota every day to go and train.

All this while, they were living in an uncompleted building. Christian Atsu was born in extreme poverty indeed – No winder he understood the light of the poor and was always willing to extend a helping hand to the less privileged.

The one-week memorial for the late Christian Atsu has been set for Saturday 4th March 2023 at his family home in Ada.

The decision resulted from talks among Atsu’s family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Sports Ministry at the player’s family home.



Evans Bobie, the Deputy Minister of Sports, led the GFA and Sports Ministry representatives in offering their condolences to the grieving family.

