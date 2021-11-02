type here...
Entertainment

Empress Gifty tears into Serwaa Broni after her Nana Addo & Hopeson Adorye’s exposès

By Armani Brooklyn
Empress Gifty(Left) with Husband,Hopeson Adorye (Middle) and Serwaa Broni with Nana Addo (Right)
Gospel singer and wife of NPP’s chieftain, Empress Gifty, is the latest person aside from Kennedy Agyapong to match infamous Serwaa Broni boot for a boot for disgracing Nana Addo with their pictures about a week ago.

According to the gospel diva, Serwaa Broni is very foolish for trying to blackmail Nana Addo and in her attempt to make the NPP party unpopular after her efforts to extort money from the president yielded no positive effects.

In a video that has been spotted by GHPage, Empress Gifty also vented out at Serwaa Broni for insulting her husband and also revealing her bedroom encounters with him.

The pained wife tagged Serwaa Broni who has now become a thorn in the flesh for the NPP party as a kiss and tell a person who will live her entire life to regret what she did.

She expressed her displeasure with her images and name being linked to her husband, Hopeson Adorye, while he got involved in Serwaa Broni’s scandal

She emphasized that she and the husband have developed a brand for themselves and that he is a man capable of facing and dealing with all challenges concerning him so Serwaa Broni should end her lengthy and useless talks.

In the dying minutes of her rants, she claimed that playing the ‘sidechick’ game does not co-equal a wife’s role and that she would not leave her marriage for a ‘sidechick’ to enjoy.

Check out the video below to know more…

Serwaa Broni became the talk of the town after she dropped photos of herself chilling inside the state’s private jet with Nana Addo.

Ever since then, she has received several threats from NPP lead members such as Kennedy Agyapong and Hopeson Adorye.

Source:GHPage

