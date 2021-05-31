- Advertisement -

It was reported earlier today that Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has allegedly ordered his boys to attack road workers for preventing them from using a road under construction.

Well, the engineer in charge at the road construction site identified as Kennedy Acquah has detailed how the confrontation ensued.

In an interview on Starr FM, the engineer disclosed that on Saturday, Shatta Wale approached him at the site and ordered them to extend the road works to his office.

Kennedy then explained to Shatta Wale that he should take up the matter with Urban roads as he (Kennedy) has no jurisdiction in how the road is constructed.

He further explained how Shatta Wale and his boys pounced on them at the construction site despite the roadblock sign on the road.

He detailed how one of Shatta Wale’s boy slapped him and also ordered them to lay down their tools.

“He sent someone to us on Saturday to tell us to extend the road to his office but we told them the length of the road and areas covered are contractual matters and not decided by the site workers. We asked them to pick the matter up with Urban roads who are supervising the project.

We were working today when he (Shatta Wale) just drove past the roadblock sign and came through where we were working despite the fact that we had just laid the asphalt, and asked who was in charge, I went close to tell him I was in charge and before I could explain anything, one of the guys with him just slapped me and he was looking on. There were a number of guys on motorbikes with him.

The incident was captured on video by people passing, the police came there but did nothing about the assault on me, they rather exchanged pleasantries with him and told me to be careful”, the engineer disclosed.

The engineer also indicated that he visited the hospital for treatment and will later file a formal complaint at the police station.