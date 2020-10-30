Eno Barony marks her birthday with stunning photos

- Advertisement -

Eno Barony has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday today by releasing well-edited and stunning photos.

The best female Ghanaian rapper dressed like an Egyptian Princess sharing the beautiful birthday photos wrote;

‘Another year has been added to my years. A year of growth, a year of mightiness, a year of greatness, a year worth celebrating.

A year that opened my mind, eyes and ears to the woman I have become. I see me first, yes the lady in me gives me the power I have. Thank God for this year. Thank you all for this year.

See Photos below;

Eno Barony

Happy Birthday the King of Queens.

The Queen of Gh Rap has long been in the rap game and she has been able to rub shoulders with even the top names in the industry.

She has ‘murdered’ every stage with some hot bars. She was recently dominated headlines after singer/rapper Sista Afia threw heavy shots at her following the release of #HadIKnown song.