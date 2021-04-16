With a few hours to her sentencing, the attorney for Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Andy Vortia, according to him, the evidence against his client in the case is too powerful and strong.

He reveals the prosecutors handed over a pen drive containing video evidence of Poloo going nude with her son, among others. This he explains makes it more difficult for them.

Lawyer Vortia, however, states as of now the only and best thing to do is to plead and not to ‘fight their way through to seeking justice for the social media influencer.

In an interview with Peace FM’s Akwasi Aboagye on Thursday, Poloo’s Lawyer shot down claims that the pregnancy test asked by the court meant his client (Akuapem Poloo) was going to be jailed.

Meanwhile the mother of the socialite, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo in an interview cried her heart out pleading on her behalf after the court’s conviction.

According to her, the judge sitting on the case, Judge Christiana Cann should temper justice with mercy and free her daughter who by now has regretted her actions.

The actress awaits Judge Christiana Cann’s sentencing on Friday, April 15.