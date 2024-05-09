Fadda Dickson apologises to Medikal after he clashed with MzGee

Following Medikal’s interview with MzGee on the United Showbiz program, reports indicate that Fadda Dickson, the producer of the show, reached out to Medikal to extend an apology.

This action came after Medikal publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the line of questioning from MzGee following his successful O2 concert.

Shatta Wale, during a live chat with Afia Schwarzenegger on TikTok, revealed that Fadda Dickson had called Medikal to apologize and discuss the situation.

However, Shatta Wale expressed concern that MzGee had not issued an apology herself, and he found it disappointing that Fadda Dickson’s apology was conveyed indirectly.

Both Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger declared their intent to continue criticizing MzGee, her employers, and UTV staff until they perceive a behaviour change.

They indicated a willingness to escalate their actions and behave assertively until they feel they are no longer being disrespected.

