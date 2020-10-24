Fadda Dickson gave me GH¢10,000 over fight with Joyce Blessing – Jullie Jay

According to the former publicist of Joyce Blessing, Julie Jay-Kanz the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson Narh gave her GH¢10,000.

Explaining the reason for Fadda Dickson’s generosity, Julie Jay revealed that the money was given to her in his[Dickson] pursuit to end the wrangle between her and the gospel musician.

Julie Jay mentioned that she had received that amount of money from Fadda Dickson who was one of the personalities present during the mediation period over their heated dispute over Joyce Blessing’s social media accounts.

“We went to Peace FM, some reputable people sat in the meeting to settle the issue. After settling the issue, she was supposed to pay me for my services…

At the meeting, she said she was going to pay me GH¢3,000 for my three-year service. We couldn’t build consensus so Fadda Dickson took it upon himself to give me GH¢10,000 so issues would go down,” Julie said.

The revelation by Jay-Kanz comes after Joyce Blessing cursed her for allegedly blocking her progress despite making demands and thereafter receiving them.

In audio sighted by GhPage.com, the gospel musician Joyce Blessing cursed her former publicist originally known as Juliana Ntiamoah.

She said; “You and your entire generation will suffer for the rest of your lives. I treated you like a sister but you are still sabotaging me.

I swear on my life that you will never enjoy the fruits of your labour. You will never be appreciated in this life. God will punish you and these curses cannot be reversed”, Joyce Blessing angrily said.

Listen to the audio below;

Julie Jay made these revelations whiles speaking Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show ‘Bloggers’ Forum’.

In related News, Jullie Jay Kanz has replied Joyce Blessing a few hours after the gospel musician cursed her and her future generation.

In a post on her social media handle, Jullie Jay used the famous curse in the Holy Bible at Psalm 109 to reply to the singer’s curses.

