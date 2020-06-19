Veteran Multimedia presenter Nana Benyin recounts how he became a drug dealer at a young age

- Advertisement -

Former Multimedia media personality, Nana Benyin, has revealed in a new interview with ZionFelix on the UNCUT show how he was introduced to drug peddling at a very young age by a friend.

The veteran presenter who was the events coordinator for the famous LUV Fm Skuuls Reunion program in recounting his story stated that he grew up from a family with a little wealth and so he always felt pampered.

He explained that after gaining admission to Accra Academy he was expelled for his naughty and dodgy behaviour and ended up at Accra High School.

At his new school, he met a friend who introduced him to drugs and started making money from peddling.

According to him, he earned a lot of money from dealing in illicit drugs until an incident that almost led to his death brought him back on track.

Nana stated that before he moved to Kumasi, he, together with the likes of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, were altar servers at a catholic church in the Accra West municipality. His work at church however did not reflect in his waywardness after church was over.

The media personality mentioned that getting a job at LUV Fm back then was not a job he got on a silver platter.

Nana revealed that he moved to Kumasi while working for Fan Milk but because of his love for the creative arts and his desire to leave his static Fan Milk job, he successfully pitched the idea of a nighttime show that would address youth empowerment to LUV Fm.

His show was going to address issues of injustice in the society and LUV Fm loved the idea hence gave him the job.