type here...
GhPage Entertainment I was a drug dealer - Nana Benyin Anumel reveals
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

I was a drug dealer – Nana Benyin Anumel reveals

Veteran Multimedia presenter Nana Benyin recounts how he became a drug dealer at a young age

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
|
Nana Benyin
Nana Benyin
- Advertisement -

Former Multimedia media personality, Nana Benyin, has revealed in a new interview with ZionFelix on the UNCUT show how he was introduced to drug peddling at a very young age by a friend.

READ ALSO: Davido begs Chioma to come back to him after she assaulted him and left the relationship

The veteran presenter who was the events coordinator for the famous LUV Fm Skuuls Reunion program in recounting his story stated that he grew up from a family with a little wealth and so he always felt pampered.

He explained that after gaining admission to Accra Academy he was expelled for his naughty and dodgy behaviour and ended up at Accra High School.

At his new school, he met a friend who introduced him to drugs and started making money from peddling.

According to him, he earned a lot of money from dealing in illicit drugs until an incident that almost led to his death brought him back on track.

Nana stated that before he moved to Kumasi, he, together with the likes of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, were altar servers at a catholic church in the Accra West municipality. His work at church however did not reflect in his waywardness after church was over.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The media personality mentioned that getting a job at LUV Fm back then was not a job he got on a silver platter.

READ ALSO: First video of Sarkodie’s newborn son surfaces on social media

Nana revealed that he moved to Kumasi while working for Fan Milk but because of his love for the creative arts and his desire to leave his static Fan Milk job, he successfully pitched the idea of a nighttime show that would address youth empowerment to LUV Fm.

His show was going to address issues of injustice in the society and LUV Fm loved the idea hence gave him the job.

Previous articleDavido begs Chioma to come back to him after she assaulted him and left the relationship
Next articleNana Agyei Sikapa of Peace Fm confirmed dead

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Afia Schwar advises young girls after Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover gift brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger amid Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover gift brouhaha has addressed and sent out some pieces of...
Read more
Entertainment

Sarkodie gives the real reason behind him choosing that name instead of his baptismal name

Mr. Tabernacle -
Sarkodie has been a household name in the Ghanaian and International music scene. He has indeed carved a long niche for himself...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwame Sefa Kayi names an entire orphanage block after mum on 50th birthday

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Today happens to be the birthday of award-winning media personality Kwame Seya Kayi as he turned 50. READ ALSO:...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwame Sefa Kayi first daughter celebrates dad on 50th birthday

Taylor Junior Charles -
Award-winning broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi celebrates his 50th birthday today 20 June, and he has received numerous well-wishes from everywhere.
Read more
Entertainment

Why I have not done any song against the NPP – Sarkodie

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie has in an exclusive chat will fellow rapper Manifest on Instagram Live explained why the assertion that he...
Read more
Entertainment

Sarkodie advises fans who are weighing his bars against M.anifest on ‘Brown Paper Bag’ song

Taylor Junior Charles -
The recent release of Sarkodie and M.anifest's 'Brown paper bag' song is already making waves with the fans reacting to lyrics of...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, June 20, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Sat
27 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Showboy drops names of all the sakawa boys in Ghana – See who made the list

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang co-founder and CEO of 2Hype Gang, Sam Sarfo widely known as Showboy is also on the low key releasing some...
Read more
Entertainment

Manager of Queen Haizel breaks silence on her death; gives full details

Mr. Tabernacle -
The news about the death of Ghanaian fast-rising songstress, Queen Haizel went viral a few hours ago. READ ALSO: 10...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong’s exposé lands him in trouble as CID invites him for investigation

Taylor Junior Charles -
The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has said that it will soon begin measures to look into recent charges...
Read more
Entertainment

Lilwin reacts after Nigel Gaisie’s Jnr pastor revealed that the ‘Zack-juju’ prophecy was fake

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Ghanaian artiste and actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has reacted to Nigel Gaisie's Junior pastor's revelation about the fake prophecy the man...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News