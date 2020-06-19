- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger shed tears during an interview as she revealed how her father is currently battling cancer.

The outspoken Tv personality couldn’t hold back her tears during the interview after she disclosed that her father has been battling stage 4 cancer for months now.

Afia Schwarzenegger also revealed that she gets emotional anytime she talks about her father because he means a lot to her.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt, Afia Schwarzenegger revealed that she has a lot going on in her life currently and cannot fathom why some Ghanaians are bent on destroying her.

“My father is currently battling stage 4 cancer and this is my first time opening up. I get emotional anytime I talk about my father because I love him very much.

For about a year now, we have bucketed a lot and I am supposed to be the strongest person in the family but I just couldn’t help it”, Afia Schwarzenegger said amid tears.

Afia Schwar also disclosed how some people are aiming at destroying her business connections, adding that she will rain curses on them.