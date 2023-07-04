Father of KETASCO’s 2021 NSMQ contestant James reveals what actually killed his son

- Advertisement -

Late yesterday, a piece of sad news that went rife on social media confirmed the death of one of the contestants of the National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) who represented the Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), James has passed on.

Sharing the piece of sad tidings on Twitter, a User identified as FRIGGO revealed that the young promising student was poisoned mysteriously as at the time he was set to travel outside for further studies.

Amidst the sad news, James’ father has allegedly revealed the cause of his son’s shocking death in an audio that has popped up online.

As alleged, James’ mourning father was confirming the tragic story to the headmaster of KETA SHS.

Through and through the trending audio, James’ father confirmed that his son was tragically poisoned in school (Legon) – And it’s suspected that one of his colleagues might have committed the heinous crime

He battled for his life for close to a month before eventually giving up the ghost yesterday.

Although he was discharged from the hospital but was rushed back to the health centre yesterday when he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Meanwhile, James was set to depart from Ghana to the USA to further his University Education at Howard University in the USA.

