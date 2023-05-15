Father wipes off daughter’s makeup on her wedding day because he couldn’t recognize her (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A viral video on social media captures the moment a father cleaned off his daughter’s makeup on her wedding day.

The trending clip shows the bride all glammed up for her big day. However, her father believed the makeup was too much and made her look like a different person, so he wiped it off.



In the video, the father can be seen vigorously cleaning off the makeup with a handkerchief in one corner of the venue.

The clip has since gone viral and stirred mixed reactions from netizens.

One @angelasamaroo919 wrote, “This is her special day,why would you do that !!!!!”

@Ann Burns, “omg I rember i got my hair and make up done first when I was 17 met my dad at town after work he told I look terrible and to get it of in front mates”.

@kamiah, “Thank God she married and leaving because what and the groom just there clearly they all know how he is ???”.

