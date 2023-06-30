type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleVideo of a married woman begging her sister to sleep with her...
Lifestyle

Video of a married woman begging her sister to sleep with her husband causes stir

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Video of a married woman begging her sister to sleep with her husband causes stir
- Advertisement -

A trending video on social media that has raised eyebrows and caused a massive stir captures the moment a wife was filmed begging her sister to sleep with her husband on her behalf.

In the circulating video, the young lady can be seen firmly refusing to agree to her sister’s plea to continue sleeping with her husband so that he won’t engage in any kind of extramarital affair.


Apparently, the young lady has already committed two abortions for her sister’s husband; Therefore she wasn’t ready to sleep with him again.

READ ALSO: Prince David Osei accused of cheating on his wife

Video of a married woman begging her sister to sleep with her husband causes stir


Meanwhile, according to sources, the wife’s sister is pregnant again and her family wants her to abort the baby.


Adding to the turmoil, the married woman has warned her sister to abort the baby else she will be sent away.


The young lady who has been living with her older sister since completing secondary school is currently in a state of dilemma.


Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Avram Ben Moshe nearly commits suicide as his girlfriend breaks his heart

READ ALSO: “I didn’t rent any 3-bedroom apartment for Efia” – Avram confesses

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Friday, June 30, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    75.1 ° F
    75.1 °
    75.1 °
    88 %
    1.4mph
    53 %
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    78 °
    Tue
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways