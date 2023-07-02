Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Socialite turned musician Hajia4Reall who is currently in the United States facing criminal charges has for the first time revealed that she was wearing a GPS leg tracker in the UK.

Following her arrest in the UK somewhere last year, Hajia4Real whose real name is Mona Moutrage according to some sources was wearing a GPS leg tracker so the authorities could monitor her movement.

According to the earlier report, even though she has been arrested in the country, she was granted bail with one condition not to leave the country after the case was over.

Though news of her arrest went viral on social media, her team and management at the initial stage denied the news.

Well, she has been extradited to the US where she would be facing all the criminal charges levelled against her which include a love scam.

In a statement read out by Kofi TV from her camp, she acknowledged the fact that she was indeed wearing a GPS tracker while in the UK because authorities had feared she might vanish from their radar.

She in the statement revealed that she was only allowed to go out between 6 am to 6 pm so the authorities could watch her movement.

She revealed that after six months, the tracker was removed from her leg because they felt she didn’t make any attempt to escape from the country.

“When I was in the UK, I used to go out from 6am in the morning to 6pm. They granted me that opportunity because I had a GPS tracker on my ankle which enabled them monitor my movements. I had the tracker on for 6 months in London and they realized I am not a bad person, because I did not try to escape.”

Hajia4Reall is now awaiting trial and hoping she doesn’t get jailed for all the charges levelled against her.

