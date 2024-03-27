Female manhood snatcher nabbed for stealing the joystick of a young boy (Video)

- Advertisement -

A notorious Nigerian female penis snatcher was nabbed by community members for stealing the manhood of a young boy.

In a video from the incident that has surfaced on social media, the female penis snatcher can be seen being manhandled like a thief.

The angry mob can be seen landing heavy slaps on her from all angles.

According to reports, the penis snatcher was apprehended after she used her spiritual powers to steal the joystick of a young boy after physical touch.

The young boy immediately prompted the community members that the woman had stolen his penis.

She was immediately nabbed by the angry people who beat her to a pulp.

The incident is said to have happened in Benin City (Nigeria).

Netizens Reactions…

@Jsemavor – So did this start from kasoa to Nigeria or Nigeria to kasoa lol

@Chief Daddy – The guy in pink was just giving it to her

@147MKC – Instant justice what about it turns out to be false, an innocent person

@Yaa_Pono – So where is the person who’s kote has been stolen