News

Female soldier dies alongside two suspected sakawa guys in a gory accident (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
In a devastating turn of events, a young female soldier identified as Sherri Shalom, along with two other individuals pinned as sakawa guys have tragically lost their lives in a ghastly accident.

That occurred on the Juapong Highway in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

According to eyewitness accounts, the three victims were speeding in a Hyundai vehicle that collided with a cargo car heavily loaded with firewood.

The impact of the collision proved fatal as it instantly claimed the lives of the two male occupants who were seated in the front of the vehicle.

Despite surviving the initial impact, Sherri Shalom, who had recently graduated from the Ghana Armed Forces just last month was found unconscious at the scene of the accident.
She was quickly transported to Akosombo Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Unfortunately, despite the efforts of medical personnel, Sherri Shalom succumbed to her injuries a day later, marking a devastating loss for her family, friends, and the Ghana Armed Forces community.

