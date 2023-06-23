Female soldier weeps as no man wants to date or marry her (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young lady who claims to be a soldier has taken to social media to cry over her inability to find love.

The so-called soldier in a video she shared on social media opened up about feeling lonely and the challenges of finding love due to her job.

At one point in the video, the lady broke down in tears as she shared her ordeal.



She expressed her frustration, saying, “I swear, what the eyes have seen, the mouth can’t speak. What one has experienced in life, even family members can’t understand. I’m tired.”

