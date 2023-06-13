Home Lifestyle “I haven’t bathed for the past three days” – Female soldier laments...

“I haven’t bathed for the past three days” – Female soldier laments (Video)

By
Armani Brooklyn
-

A female soldier has revealed through a TikTok video that she hasn’t bathed for the past three days.


The TikTok user named Miracle Guzeh, who is an officer in the US army posted a video telling her followers that she had not showered in 72 hours.

In the short clip, Miracle was seen sitting in a military vehicle. She seems to be on duty because she is fully kitted in her military uniform.


Her countenance seems cheerful, but a look at her shows she would love to have a shower any moment.

Miracle’s face still looks neat and beautiful for someone who hasn’t showered in days. She captioned the video: “Three days without a shower”

