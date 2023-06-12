Lady struck by duabo for cheating on her boyfriend begs for forgiveness (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A 23-year-old Ghanaian lady who has been struck by duabo has run to Aunty Naa to assist her with her reputation to beg her boyfriend for forgiveness so that he would revert the deadly curse.

During an appearance in the studios of Oyerepa FM, the lady confessed that it was her boyfriend who sponsored her education and also gave her money for her daily upkeep but she still cheated on him.

She explained that she got pregnant for another guy – And it was until she tried to committing an abortion that her boyfriend got to know that she had cheated on him.

Out of pain and anger, she cursed her to death and later left the village.

Initially, the lady assumed the ‘duabo’ wasn’t going to work because the incident happened about 5 years ago but little did she know the gods were patiently preparing to mercilessly deal with her.

