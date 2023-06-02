Lady threatens ‘duabo’ after DNA test revealed her boyfriend isn’t the biological father of ‘their’ child

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A young Ghanaian lady who got exposed through a DNA test that she was cheating on her boyfriend has threatened to invoke curses on her lover for allegedly conniving the medical geneticist to present fake DNA test results.

During an appearance on Mama Efe’s show on Nhyira FM, the lady insisted that she has never cheated on her boyfriend – Therefore she finds the DNA test utterly absurd.

READ ALSO: Yul Edochie’s son is not his – DNA test shows?

As claimed by the lady, aside from her boyfriend named (Fredrick Gyamfi), she never slept with any other guy before, during her pregnancy and after giving birth hence ‘duabo’ will reveal the real truth.

Meanwhile, the guy who was also present in the studio immediately went into a jubilant mood because according to him, he knew that Ernstina was cheating on him with another guy but she always denied ever having an affair with the said guy.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: DNA test should be conducted on the kids GH lady claims to share with Christian Atsu

READ ALSO: Nkonkonsa’s wife Victoria Lebenee curses Kobi Rana over DNA claims