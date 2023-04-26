Fight breaks out as pastor who borrowed land from a woman for his 3 days revival builds his church on it

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian pastor has reportedly been chased out of a church he built on a piece of land that was leased to him by a kind-hearted woman for his 3-day revival.

The woman’s daughter, Ifeoluwa Anthonia who was reacting to problems of lending out lands on Twitter narrated how her mother permitted the clergyman to use her land for just three days only for her to have a loss of memory regarding the land.

According to Anthonia, her mother had completely forgotten that she has given her land to the pastor, so she had to involve her uncle, who then ensured that the pastor and his members were sent packing from the place.

Apparently, the pastor is suspected to have used juju on the women for her to forget about her land



She tweeted ; “My mum borrowed a pastor a piece of land for 3 days revival. She just suddenly forgot about the land until I was told he has built a temporary church on it and always told his church members to pray that God should collect the land for them.

The guy that told me even explained that it seems they’ve prayed that my mum should forget the land. I called my mum’s brother immediately, that one no dey hear that kinda matter o, he sent them packing that same week.”

