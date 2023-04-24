Photos of the pastor who murdered Betty after making her sell all her properties and collecting the money

- Advertisement -

Pastor Paul Mackenzie is currently in the grips of the Kenyan Police force for allegedly killing Betty and over 100S of his church members after making them sell their properties and collecting the money.

Paul Mackenzie, the founder of Good News International Church, has been encouraging his followers to fast to death, leading many to believe that these deaths could have been prevented.

As of yesterday, over 67 bodies had been retrieved from Shakahola forest while other followers of the Pastor Mackenzie church were found starving and on the brink of death.

Mackenzie prior to this latest development, Mackenzie had been charged four times between 1997 and 2003 for his sermons but was acquitted each time due to lack of evidence.



In 2017, about 93 children were rescued from his church.

The tragic story of Betty began when reportedly jetted into Kenya after her son Jason was allegedly forced to fast while she was in Qatar and sadly passed on while he was living with his grandparents at the time.



After receiving the news while at work in Qatar, she reportedly came for the burial but was never to be traced again.

She deleted all her social posts and sold all her belongings before booking a one-way flight and disappearing into Malindi.



Her sister who reportedly resides in Umoja, Nairobi says that before she left, Betty wrote an emotional letter to her husband inferring that she might never return again.

She then left with the children and headed to Malindi. A friend had apparently told her that they were going to meet Jesus on the 8th of April, so they had to leave on the 7th.

She tracked Betty’s flight which was only a one-way ticket to Malindi. Unfortunately, she was found dead and buried at Shakahola Forest within Langobaya in Malindi sub-county (Kenya)

According to reports, it is feared that number of dead and buried people could be in the hundreds.

Her friends and colleagues are still in shock that she was lured to the “church” in Shakahola, Kilifi County, where police on Sunday exhumed 18 additional bodies bringing the total number of recovered bodies to 39.

Below are some photos of Pastor Paul Mackenzie who has now become a public enemy.

