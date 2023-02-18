A graphic photo of the lifeless body of Christian Atsu has surfaced following the confirmation of his death.

The body of the Black Stars forward was recovered on Saturday, 18 February 2023 almost two weeks after he went missing following an earthquake in Turkey.

The image, as shared by a Turkish news portal, shows Atsu trapped between a concrete wall as he hung from a storey building believed to be the 9th floor of his apartment the earthquake collapsed.

Christian Atsu’s lifeless body was reportedly pulled out a few hours ago after being trapped for the past 12 days.

Ghanaians for the past few days were very hopeful that the former Balckstars player would be found alive but that hasn’t been the case.

The information available indicates that the team and officials are working around the clock to have his lifeless body flown to Ghana for his burial.

