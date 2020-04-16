- Advertisement -

Popular media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has thrown her weight behind Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in his fight against Angel Obinim and his wife, Florence.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a video she shared on social media noted that Florence Obinim has proved to be more stupid than her husband.

The controversial queen of comedy reiterated Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s assertion that Florence Obinim is indeed a stupid woman.

According to her, Florence Obinim knew all about the sexual exploits of her husband but has just decided to be mute about it.

“Everything you said is enough prove that you are as stupid as we all know. How dare you compare yourself to Kennedy Agyapong’s wife. Everything Kennedy Agyapong said about Angel Obinim and his wife is the absolute truth”, Afia Schwarzenegger added.

The outspoken media personality also stated that Florence Obinim is unable to divorce her husband due to the wealth she is currently enjoying.

She, however, confirmed all the things Kennedy Agyapong exposed about Angel Obinim’s sexual exploits.

This comes after the wife of Angel Obinim reacted to all the cheating allegations levelled against her husband by the member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Florence Obinim, she will never divorce her husband despite the numerous cheating allegations adding that her marriage to Angel Obinim was arranged by God himself.

This statement by Florence Obinim infuriated Kennedy Agyapong who in turn described her as a stupid woman.