“Food poisoning” – Christiana Awuni goes deep into how Tracey Boakye escaped from Diamond Appiah

By Armani Brooklyn
Food poisoning - Christiana Awuni goes deep into how Tracey Boakye escaped from Diamond Appiah
Veteran Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni, has revealed in an interview with Adepa TV that she’s very happy about the recent chaos in the ‘Mafia Gang’ made up of Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwar.

A little over a week ago, Naana Brown leaked some audio conversations she had with Diamond Appiah before their beef.

In one of the many audios that caught widespread attention, Diamond Appiah mocked Tracey Boakye for marrying Mr Badu Ntiamoah and additionally predicted that their union will hit the rocks very soon.

Diamond-Appiah-and-Tracey-Boakye-with-husband-Frank
Diamond-Appiah-and-Tracey-Boakye-with-husband-Frank

Ghanaians who came across the audio expressed their complete shock and disappointment in Diamind Appiah for possessing such evil intentions about Tracey Boakye meanwhile they were almost like blood sisters.

Commenting on this brouhaha, Christiana Awuni has opined that Naana Brown did very well by leaking the audio.

According to her, if Naana Brown hadn’t leaked this audio, Tracey Boakye would have still kept evil Diamond Appiah in her circle and possibly poisoned her to death out of jealousy.

Watch the interview below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

