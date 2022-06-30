type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"Forgive me for misleading you to vote for Akufo-Addo" - Yaw Barimah
News

“Forgive me for misleading you to vote for Akufo-Addo” – Yaw Barimah

By Albert
- Advertisement -

A staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who was in the thick of things and encouraged Ghanaians to vote for President Akufo-Addo to power, has regretted his actions.

According to him, he had regretted his decision to campaign for the candidature of President Akufo-Addo and to have gone ahead to call on Ghanaians to vote for him.

Speaking at the Arise Ghana Demo while on his knees, Yaw Barimah who is a driver, spoke about the fact that the price for fuel has skyrocketed…in effect humbling his decision to campaign for Akufo-Addo.

“I beg Ghanaians for misleading them to vote for Akufo-Addo. It’s so unfortunate that after all the support we gave the man [Akufo-Addo] he had let us down.”

This is why I want to tell Ghanaians to forgive me, I was the one who led Akufo-Addo to take the Kalyppo drink but now I regret it,” Yaw Barimah begged.

The Arise Demo lasted for two days, where disgruntled Ghanaians vent their frustration at the government.

Although the first day was characterised by violence, the demonstrators did not fail to communicate their pain to authorities.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 30, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    78 %
    3.2mph
    75 %
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    77 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News