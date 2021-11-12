Form two student of OPASS dies after weeding punishment

- Advertisement -

Sad news reaching us indicates that a form two (2) student of Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS) in the Eastern Region has lost his life.

Andrews Appiah Tinkorang alias Agabus, a General Arts student, died at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua after he reportedly collapsed while serving a punishment.

The death of the student has been linked to a weeding punishment meted out to him despite his ill health.

However, the management of the school has debunked claims that the student was asked to weed as punishment.

According to the school, the student’s phone was seized and was only asked to pick dry leaves which had littered the environment as punishment considering his ill health.

Management says the student had an abnormal growth around the neck hence looked sick but his condition worsened and was paled.

His father who is an old student was asked to take him to the hospital.

He was reportedly taken home two weeks ago by the parents who live in Suhum but died three days ago at the Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

At a Board meeting held on Friday, the matter was probed by the members of the board with both the headmaster and housemaster debriefed by the board on the matter.