Former boxer angrily punches his wife to coma over TV remote

A former boxer has landed in trouble with the law after he allegedly beat his wife to a coma during a domestic argument over the television remote.

Moses Olapade, 56, according to a report by Nigerian publication The Punch, knocked out his partner, Tinuke, at their residence in Oke-Aro Community in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

A source told the publication that the husband, who is a truck driver returned home from a journey and wanted to watch a programme but his wife was already behind the TV set watching something else.

Tinuke was said to have refused to give her husband the remote to tune in to his preferred channel leading to an argument that quickly escalated into a physical assault.

Olopade, out of anger, reportedly rained punches on the wife and who consequently slumped unconscious.

According to the source, it was the screaming of the children that attracted the neighbours to the scene.

The victim was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was resuscitated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, however, said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.

She said; “I have called the DPO of the Area ( B Division Police Station), but he said the matter was not reported at the police station.”