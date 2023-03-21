Former Old Tafo MP, Hon Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto dead

- Advertisement -

Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto, a former member of parliament representing the Ashanti Region’s Old Tafo seat, has passed away.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, this was announced on Parliament’s Facebook page.

The former finance minister, who was 69 years old, died without leaving any clear details.

“Former Old Tafo MP, Hon. Dr Anthony Osei Akoto passes away. May he rest in peace,” Ghana’s Parliament posted.

Dr. Akoto Osei was an Economist by profession. On 27 March 2002, he became a member of the management board of Merchant Bank (Ghana) Ltd. Previously, he worked as an associate professor at Dillard University (USA) and previously as a research assistant at the Center for Policy Analysis (Ghana).

Osei worked as deputy minister for Finance and Economic Planning in May 2003 and was a major economic adviser to the government. He was elevated to substantive Minister for Finance and Economic Planning after the death of the then Minister Kwadwo Baah Wiredu.

He served in that role until 6 January 2009 when the government was handed over to the National Democratic Congress which had won the 2008 General Elections.

The ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation was a newly created Ministry to evaluate, monitor and plan review summits and forums in fulfilment of the government’s policies on evaluating the progress of its own ministries.

In May 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named Anthony Akoto Osei as part of the nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet. The names of the 19 ministers were submitted to the Parliament of Ghana and announced by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Ocquaye.

As a Cabinet minister, Anthony Akoto Osei was part of the inner circle of the president and aided in key decision-making activities in the country.

