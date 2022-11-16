type here...
Former SM member reveals how Shatta Wale got Bulldog's wife's nude pictures
Entertainment

Former SM member reveals how Shatta Wale got Bulldog’s wife’s nude pictures

By Armani Brooklyn
Former SM member reveals how Shatta Wale got Bulldog's wife's nude pictures
Shatta Wale’s recent remark suggesting that his former manager, Bulldog, was allegedly involved in the murder of the late Fennec Okyere has opened more cans of worms.

In yet another twist to the allegations, a former friend of Shatta Wale has come out with more damning claims against the controversial dancehall musician himself.

Recall that just a week ago, Bulldog painfully revealed on live TV that he caught Shatta Wale showing his wife’s naked pictures to the police when he dragged him to the security service for the first time.

After Bulldog’s confession went rife on the internet, a lot of netizens blasted and berated him for sharing his wife’s nudes with his friend.

Well, this new explanation from Wizla Finto has given Ghanaians an idea of how Bulldog’s wife’s nudes landed on Shatta’s phone.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale exposed over the death of Ebony and Vybrant Faya

As narrated by Wizla, Shata Wale gave Bulldog a laptop to aid in his work because he was his manager then

All was going on well with them until Shatta Wale tried to play smart of Bulldog in Germany but he resisted.

The matter was sent to the police for resolution and it was during that period Shatta requested his laptop back.

Unfortunately, Bulldog had backed up all the files on his phone including his wife’s naked photos on the laptop so Shatta got access to them after he received the computer device from his former manager.

Ever since then, Shatta Wale has been using the pictures to blackmail Bulldog.

Watch the video below to know more…

I caught Shatta Wale showing my wife’s naked pictures to the police – Bulldog laments

Artiste manager born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson widely known as Bulldog has exclusively revealed that Shatta Wale has his wife’s naked pictures.

Speaking on UTV over the weekends, Bulldog disclosed that he found his wife’s naked pictures on Shatta Wale’s phone while being interrogated at the police station in 2015.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale reacts after Bulldog sued him for defamation

He spoke at length about how he parted ways with Shatta Wale in 2015 after he accused him of trying to kill him and the matter was reported to the police. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

