Free SHS is a scam- Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has once again fired shots at the first gentleman of the country, President Akufo Addo, and his Free SHS policy.

Blakk Rasta has described the Free SHS policy as a scam, saying that he hates it more than he does satan.

Speaking on the Urban Blend show which was monitored by Ghpage.com, Blakk Rasta stated categorically that there is no sense in the Free SHS policy.

According to him, the Free SHS is doing more harm than good to the Ghanaian students, citing that the students stay home more than in school.

He did not spare teachers and heads of the various institutions for milking the students all in the name of extra classes.

“What kind of education are we giving to our children? Free SHS is nothing but a scam. What kind of education is ‘you go to school for one month and go and sit home for 13 months?’ Extra classes left, right, and center, milking the students night and day. Does this make common sense to you?”, he said.

He went on to add “I hate this [Free] SHS education the way it stands right now more than I hate Satan. You go to the school, and they give them kenkey and some soup. I heard some of the schools now call it ‘gas’ because when you put it there and open the lid, it’s like gas, very light. They put the head of the tilapia in there for twelve students to share. Is that your idea of free SHS?”