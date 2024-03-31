Mr. Cloutin and Mrs. Cloutina- Ghanaians give Medikal and Fella new names as their plan to get attention fails

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are fed up with two of their favorite celebrities, Medikal and Fella Makafui.

This comes after reports earlier today brought to the limelight that the duo had finally gone their separate ways.

Medikal in a reply to a fan said “Fella Makafui is no more my wife. She is my baby mother. We are co-parenting and it’s all good”.

Reacting to this, many netizens have said that this is not the official page for the Ghanaian rapper, saying that he is verified, however, the account that made the statement is not verified.

Other netizens did not spare the musician and his wife as they descended heavily on the two celebrated figures in Ghana.

According to them, they are sick and tired of the two trying to use dubious means to seek attention every day.

They went on to give the two new names, as they claim they always want to be talked about on social media.

Netizens have said that henceforth, Medikal is Mr. Cloutin, whilst his wife, Fella Makafui is Mrs. Cloutina.