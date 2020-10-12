Free SHS will stop the rise in armed robbery in Ghana – Obiri Boahen

- Advertisement -

Private legal practitioner and Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen is of the view that the free SHS policy will go a long way to put a stop armed robbery in the country.

Whiles speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, a feat under the media group company Multimedia Group Limited Obiri Boahen mentioned research have shown that educated people hardly engages in social vice with focus on armed robbery.

Buttressing his claims, he indicated “In research, we conducted as a minister of state at the Interior Ministry at the Nsawam Prisons, people who were jailed for murder cases and high crime cases, most of them had low or no level of education…”

The NPP Deputy General Secretary also said; “…with the free Senior High School if implemented for at least about four or five years, and proceed to the implementation of Free Tertiary, in the next ten or fifteen years if we still have free SHS and Free Tertiary, armed robbery cases will reduce…”.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen’s comment comes in response to the shocking murder of the MP for Mfantsemen West Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford in a highway robbery.

The MP is said to have been shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants on his return from a campaign trip.

The Mfantseman NPP Constitituency first vice Chairman popularly known as Wofa Yaw confirmed the news.

READ ALSO; Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford shot dead

Three days after the police service launched investigations into the matter, nobody has been arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident.